Voice of the Reader: Support the Fair Tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In November, we Illinois voters can vote to amend our state constitution to allow different income tax rates based on income levels. I support the Fair Tax Amendment for two important reasons.

First, our current tax system, including income taxes as well as sales and property taxes, is grossly unfair. According to the nonpartisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the average Illinois family with an annual income of $21,800 or less will pay 14.4% of their income as taxes (local, county, and state), while one with an income of $537,400 or more will pay only 7.4% of theirs. Second, our public education systems, infrastructure, and critical social service providers desperately need additional funding.

In his recent Guest View, Jim Nowlan opposed the Fair Tax Amendment. His criticisms don't make sense to me, and he fails to acknowledge how seriously unfair the current Illinois tax structure is. As things stand, the current Illinois tax system soaks the poor; allowing higher income taxes on the wealthy begins to even the playing field. Mr. Nowlan didn't mention that the current Fair Tax schedule increases the Illinois tax credit for property taxes, another good reason to support the amendment. And if the amendment passes, 95% of Illinois taxpayers will receive a modest decrease in their income taxes.