Voice of the Reader: Support the Fair Tax
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Support the Fair Tax

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

In November, we Illinois voters can vote to amend our state constitution to allow different income tax rates based on income levels. I support the Fair Tax Amendment for two important reasons.

First, our current tax system, including income taxes as well as sales and property taxes, is grossly unfair. According to the nonpartisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, the average Illinois family with an annual income of $21,800 or less will pay 14.4% of their income as taxes (local, county, and state), while one with an income of $537,400 or more will pay only 7.4% of theirs. Second, our public education systems, infrastructure, and critical social service providers desperately need additional funding.

In his recent Guest View, Jim Nowlan opposed the Fair Tax Amendment. His criticisms don't make sense to me, and he fails to acknowledge how seriously unfair the current Illinois tax structure is. As things stand, the current Illinois tax system soaks the poor; allowing higher income taxes on the wealthy begins to even the playing field. Mr. Nowlan didn't mention that the current Fair Tax schedule increases the Illinois tax credit for property taxes, another good reason to support the amendment. And if the amendment passes, 95% of Illinois taxpayers will receive a modest decrease in their income taxes.

If you see this the way that I do, please join me in voting for the Fair Tax Amendment.

Bill Sasso

Carbondale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Moving forward

Letter to the Editor: It is time for every state legislature to take whatever steps necessary to immediately limit the authority of rogue governors by legislatively overturning these relentless stay-at-home orders.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Patience

Letter to the Editor: Patience and gratitude are needed now, not shots across the brow of those who are making the best empathetic and intelligent decisions for our state.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

Letter to the Editor: President Roosevelt did not tell Hawaii to deal with it after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he did not let states compete for steel to build tanks, and states did not bid up the price of aluminum to build airplanes

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A challenge

Letter to the Editor: I challenge my friends to swiftly and meaningfully begin to divest from this failing version of civilization and lead by example with lifestyles that speak louder than words.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News