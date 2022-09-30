Voice of the Reader: Support the Workers' Rights Amendment

To the Editor:

Workers are the backbone of the economy. But there’s no doubt that we have to do a lot more to support this middle class in this state and this country. And that’s why I urge everyone to support the Workers’ Rights Amendment, the first question on your ballot this November.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment protects the freedom for workers to come together and bargain for higher wages, better working conditions, and more safety protections on the job. We all know costs are through the roof right now, and the Workers’ Rights Amendment will support good-paying, high-quality jobs across Southern Illinois.

The Workers’ Rights Amendment will help police, firefighters, nurses, healthcare workers, EMTs, and manufacturing employees fight for better safety protections and resources on the job. We need to keep them safe so they can keep our communities safe.

Plus, the Workers’ Rights Amendment protects workers who speak out about unsafe conditions without fear of retaliation. As a Journeyman Lineman, I can tell you that when I see something unsafe, I need to be able to say something before that small problem becomes a big safety issue. The same goes for workers in food service, EMS or manufacturing.

And these rights will be enshrined in the state constitution, so politicians can't attack workers without coming to us, the voters, first.

As a proud member of IBEW Local 702 and someone who loves Southern Illinois, I urge everyone to support the Workers’ Rights Amendment. Together lets give workers the power, not politicians.

Steve Hughart

West Frankfort