Voice of the Reader: Support USPS
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Support USPS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I am writing to ask readers to support the United States Postal Service or it could collapse in a few weeks. Most of Southern Illinois is rural and very dependent on the USPS.

Privatization would be a disaster because the only way private industry would make money delivering mail in rural areas would be charging insanely high rates. Most of the folks living in rural Southern Illinois are elderly and retired. They are on fixed incomes and cannot afford an expensive private carrier for their mail.

Many of our neighbors are also in bad health and can not drive into town to get their meds filled. They depend on the USPS to deliver their meds to them.

Many of our rural neighbors do not have internet and can't afford it even if it was available. They depend on USPS for connecting to the outside world.

Lastly, I would ask Southern Illinoisans to consider this: Once a service becomes privatized, it will become expensive and the cost always increases each year — always. I don't mean a few cent increase on a stamp, but hundreds of dollars. Once the USPS has collapsed, there will be no going back.

Time is of the essence. Please contact your state representative and tell them to save and fund the USPS.

Robert Hughes

Mount Vernon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Only just begun

Letter to the Editor: The point of this is to point out that the economy will not have a "V" curve economic recovery. This won't be over in months. In fact, it's only just begun to get worse.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Certainty?

Letter to the Editor: President Roosevelt did not tell Hawaii to deal with it after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he did not let states compete for steel to build tanks, and states did not bid up the price of aluminum to build airplanes

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A challenge

Letter to the Editor: I challenge my friends to swiftly and meaningfully begin to divest from this failing version of civilization and lead by example with lifestyles that speak louder than words.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The future

Letter to the Editor: The focus right now needs to be winning the fight against COVID-19, but we cannot lose sight of the really important issues that ensure our families and businesses are strong for years to come.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Not the time

Letter to the Editor: Now is not the time for tax increases. We need our businesses to make a comeback and they will as long as Illinois politicians do not suffocate them with additional tax increases.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

Letter to the Editor: Bob served as a veteran, a tenured university professor, pubic official, as well as a loving father and husband. He was someone who I saw fight for equality and fairness in our community. May God bless Robert Harrell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News