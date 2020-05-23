Voice of the Reader: Support USPS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

I am writing to ask readers to support the United States Postal Service or it could collapse in a few weeks. Most of Southern Illinois is rural and very dependent on the USPS.

Privatization would be a disaster because the only way private industry would make money delivering mail in rural areas would be charging insanely high rates. Most of the folks living in rural Southern Illinois are elderly and retired. They are on fixed incomes and cannot afford an expensive private carrier for their mail.

Many of our neighbors are also in bad health and can not drive into town to get their meds filled. They depend on the USPS to deliver their meds to them.

Many of our rural neighbors do not have internet and can't afford it even if it was available. They depend on USPS for connecting to the outside world.

Lastly, I would ask Southern Illinoisans to consider this: Once a service becomes privatized, it will become expensive and the cost always increases each year — always. I don't mean a few cent increase on a stamp, but hundreds of dollars. Once the USPS has collapsed, there will be no going back.

Time is of the essence. Please contact your state representative and tell them to save and fund the USPS.