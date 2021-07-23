 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader; Sweet Buckwater Sound
To the Editor:

If you're looking for the joy in town try Buckwater on a Thursday night with mellow jazz by Mel Goot and his trio. Jazz on Main is a musical delight as the pianist riffs and scats and tickles the ivories so tastefully at the heart of a sound to let your mind unwind or set your toe tapping by turns. All that clapping works up an appetite. Try the tuna plate. Peg loved the salad, as well. There's always the pretzel that's bigger than your mouth!

Or a stack of onion rings on a peg that looks like a ring toss game. Enough food and drink to keep you in the groove the whole tuneful night through! Let these lyrical cats feed your soul! Let Buckwater thrive! Keep jazz alive! Be there Thursday night on the Square.

Steve Falcone

Carbondale

