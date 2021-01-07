 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Tainted
Voice of the Reader: Tainted

To the Editor:

After a horrific and unprecedented day that saw bloodshed, violence and destruction in the halls and chambers of our nation’s Capitol, I am saddened and ashamed to live in a Congressional district whose representative, Mike Bost, voted to object to the rightfully certified electors from both Arizona and Pennsylvania. He was joined in this shameful display of disloyalty to the Constitution by only one other Illinois congressperson: Hitler apologist Mary Miller.

This land of Lincoln, of Paul Simon, of Carl Sandburg has been forever tainted by these disgraceful and seditious acts of our representatives. We must never ever forget those who courageously stood with democracy in this dark hour and those who disgracefully stood against it.

Dan Sitarz

Carbondale

