Voice of the Reader: Take note

On Facebook, I pointed out that official governmental offices cannot accept or deal with campaign information and so to criticize him for upholding the law is a weak and embarrassing. And what did Mr. Lenzi do? Well, he blocked me. I can no longer comment on his posts or message him. Of course, I can still read his misleading and error-filled messages, but I cannot communicate with him. Which is strange from a guy running because he says Mike Bost isn't listening to his constituents. I guess Mr. Lenzi doesn't want to listen to his possible constituents either. Nothing I said was insulting or hateful, so it's clear him and his team can't take criticism.