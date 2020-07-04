Voice of the Reader: Take note

To the Editor:
This past week, Ray Lenzi's Communications Director Rod Sievers posted a video on Mr. Lenzi's campaign page criticizing Rep. Mike Bost for not answering, or opening, a letter they sent to his official government office challenging him to a series of debates.
On Facebook, I pointed out that official governmental offices cannot accept or deal with campaign information and so to criticize him for upholding the law is a weak and embarrassing. And what did Mr. Lenzi do? Well, he blocked me. I can no longer comment on his posts or message him. Of course, I can still read his misleading and error-filled messages, but I cannot communicate with him. Which is strange from a guy running because he says Mike Bost isn't listening to his constituents. I guess Mr. Lenzi doesn't want to listen to his possible constituents either. Nothing I said was insulting or hateful, so it's clear him and his team can't take criticism.
So take note, Southern Illinois. If you dare to criticize Mr. Lenzi with facts and call him out on his misleading videos and claims, he'll shut you up. Is that really who we want fighting to represent us? I'm starting to understand why no one will donate any money to him.
Kristyn Almonte
Carterville
