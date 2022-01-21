Voice of the Reader: 'Talk to the Future,' a poem

To the Editor:
Doomscrollers, why not take a break
from all that gloom? Think about the
generations just coming into the morass
we've created. Why do you think they love
TikTok so much? Could it be that they were
born to a world running out of time? A planet
being depleted of its vital resources at an astonishing
rate? Perhaps to be destroyed first by nuclear
annihilation? Or more personally gunned down in a
stroke of madness? Our children and their offspring
arrived trying to guess which way to duck one untimely
end or another. Why not spend some of that restless
energy reaching out to someone newer to the Eternal
Dread? Share a few moments of insight, an awareness
of reality, with a youngster. Better use of your time than
grinding your teeth on daily disasters dispensed by the
media. Share your hopes and fears with these humans
fresh to the circus that is earth. They're living with so
much pressure. A guiding word or hand could do so much.
Don't let our children hide inside technology. We need
each other to take a stand for decency in our future plan.
Let's lift each other above the muck so many elders seem
content to wallow in. Join hands across the ages to find a
path wide enough for all. Each tidying up the mess as we go.
Steve Falcone
Carbondale