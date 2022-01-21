Voice of the Reader: 'Talk to the Future,' a poem

To the Editor:

Doomscrollers, why not take a break

from all that gloom? Think about the

generations just coming into the morass

we've created. Why do you think they love

TikTok so much? Could it be that they were

born to a world running out of time? A planet

being depleted of its vital resources at an astonishing

rate? Perhaps to be destroyed first by nuclear

annihilation? Or more personally gunned down in a

stroke of madness? Our children and their offspring

arrived trying to guess which way to duck one untimely

end or another. Why not spend some of that restless

energy reaching out to someone newer to the Eternal

Dread? Share a few moments of insight, an awareness

of reality, with a youngster. Better use of your time than

grinding your teeth on daily disasters dispensed by the

media. Share your hopes and fears with these humans

fresh to the circus that is earth. They're living with so

much pressure. A guiding word or hand could do so much.

Don't let our children hide inside technology. We need

each other to take a stand for decency in our future plan.

Let's lift each other above the muck so many elders seem

content to wallow in. Join hands across the ages to find a

path wide enough for all. Each tidying up the mess as we go.

Steve Falcone

Carbondale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0