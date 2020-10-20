Voice of the Reader: Tax and spend

To the Editor:

Just read your article promoting the graduated tax proposal. Your poll facts remind me of the days the news media would announce the voting totals before the end of the election so people would jump on the bandwagon and vote for the leader because they wanted to know they voted for a winner.

Well, I did a poll of my own and called a thousand people and what do you imagine, it came out 2 to 1 against the tax! Not, but you get my point.

I'll be willing to bet that if this tax is passed, for one year we'll be fine. The next year, well, guess what, we're gonna have to tax you poor ole people more also, sorry! When a governor would spend in excess of 50 million of his own money there's got to be a fly in the ointment somewhere.

The only way for this state to get back to zero debt is file for bankruptcy 'cause ole Pritzker and his fellow Democrats only know tax and spend. Just sayin'!

Dom Ronchetto

Mulkeytown

