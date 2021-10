As Les Winkler has brought to our attention dozens of times, the pollution of our land, this time Crab Orchard Lake, is disgusting. So, why can't a few of these polluters get caught and be given community time to clean up their mess? They could be fined but making them clean up their mess would be a lesson. I recommend the hiring of extra staff to police polluters could come out of gaming revenue ... close to 2 billion in net income to the state.