 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Voice of the Reader: Technical foul!

  • Updated
  • 0

To the Editor:

I have to take issue with Ms. O'Neill who couldn't take advantage of her season tickets to SIU Basketball because no one was wearing a mask. I think she is totally correct in being outraged at these people spreading Omicron around like they don't have a clue as to how to behave in our COVID-19 world. What I take issue with specifically is her pointing out Massie Dental as being some kind of ring leader seeking to keep people from wearing masks and making them somehow go to the dentist more. Massie Dental obviously has an advertising contract with the school. If the "Smile Cam" was running, I agree it is surely promoting people not wearing masks, but blame the producers of the video at the arena, not Massie Dental for supporting the university by spending their advertising dollars at SIU. Ms. O'Neill, you're 100% right about people not wearing masks. It's insane. I agree with your outrage, but the Massie Dental comment was uncalled for. I have my dental work done there and can tell you that they are as COVID aware as any hospital and certainly do not promote being unmasked... or unvaccinated. Stay safe. Go Salukis.

People are also reading…

Bill O'Shea

West Frankfort

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voice of the Reader: What good does it do?

Voice of the Reader: What good does it do?

A reader asks: What good does it do to require students to mask up in class when the same rules aren't enforced at SIU's athletic events, and the fans in attendance don't bother to adhere to guidelines? 

Voice of the Reader: The little lies

Voice of the Reader: The little lies

A reader argues that former president Trump's campaign of lies were a threat to democracy including and up to his baseless claim of fraud in the 2020 election. 

Voice of the Reader: It's up to us now

Voice of the Reader: It's up to us now

An Itasca reader laments that when America loses a John McCain, General Colin Powell or Robert Dole level figure, our national focus seems to drift more toward division than unity.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News