Voice of the Reader: Tell your friends and loved ones

To the Editor:

For the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson County Health Department has been extremely busy responding to the needs of the community. Health Department staff have been providing contact tracing, testing referrals, providing guidance, and operating vaccination clinics. With the assistance of the Illinois National Guard, we have administered around 58,000 doses to date.

The staff at Jackson County Health Department would like to thank the citizens of Jackson County for their thoughtful notes and gestures, and all the kind words of support. Words cannot properly express what this feedback means to us.

We appreciate our local vaccination partners who have provided us with volunteers, facilities and outreach efforts. The city of Carbondale, SIU, and Southern Illinois Healthcare are to be commended for their support of public health. Support from the Jackson County Board and Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has also been critically important.

Thanks to all who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have friends or loved ones who have not been vaccinated, please talk to them about your positive experiences. Your encouragement may be what they need to hear. Visit www.ourshotsi.com or getvaccineanswers.org for information helpful in those conversations.