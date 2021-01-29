Voice of the Reader: Thank you, JCHD

I really want to praise the Jackson County Health Department on the setup for the COVID-19 vaccinations. My husband and I received our first vaccination Jan. 21 at the SIU Arena/Banterra Center.

Parking is very close, there are signs and people everywhere to direct you about where to go, forms to fill out, giving the vaccines, then coming around making the appointment for your second shot and checking to be sure you are doing alright. The system worked like a well-oiled machine.