Voice of the Reader: Thank you

To the Editor:
In these unfortunate times when doubt and mistrust are deliberately cast upon our established way of government, I wish to express my appreciation to Jeﬀrey A. Robinson, Williamson County Supervisor of Assessments, and his staﬀ for the considerate, professional and expeditious manner in which they recently handled erroneous information from another state that would have had a detrimental eﬀect on my Illinois state income tax obligations.
You have free articles remaining.
Congratulations! Well done! Thank you!
Fred H. Dippel
Marion
Thank you