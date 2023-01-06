Voice of the Reader: Thank you

To the Editor:

Hi…my name is Amy Van Patten Ofenbeck and from 1992-1996! I was an anchor at WSIL TV. In 1996 my husband Todd and I moved to Ft. Myers, Florida for better jobs. In July of 97 I was working out at the gym when I collapsed unconscious. I had suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm I didn’t even know I had. I spent nine weeks in the hospital and had two surgeries.

WSIL ran a story about me and I received hundreds of cards from people back in Southern Illinois. I just wanna say a belated thank you to all those who reached out. It still means a lot to me.

I also wanted everyone to know I’ve written a book about my ordeal called Brain Matters a True Story of Survival that's available on Amazon. It details all the surgeries and complications that resulted. It gets personal as I suffered from delusions and psychosis after a surgery to remove a golf ball sized cyst from my brain.

I want to thank all the viewers back there who sent cards. It still means a lot and I will occasionally pull some out and read them today still.

So I just want to say a big thank you to the people of SIL for remembering me.

Van Patten Ofenbeck

Fort Meyers, Florida