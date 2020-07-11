Voice of the Reader: Thank you
Voice of the Reader: Thank you

To the Editor:

It is very nice to see so many people recognizing doctors and nurses during this horrible time. But they are only as effective as the support they receive from every member of the hospital team.

Care is delivered by the entire hospital, not just the doctors and nurses. They have always done a great job, but now they do it at personal risk. When this is all over, I hope you will all continue to appreciate their efforts.

Here's something else to consider: Look around at your physician community. Immigration is a hot political topic, and without immigrant physicians, you would not have quality medical care in rural America. Immigrant doctors, and in some cases, the children of immigrants, staff our hospitals and care for you and your families. So when you want to jump on the anti-immigrant wagon, think of those men and women and what it would be like if they were not here.

One more point: Please wear your masks and abide by the other guidelines. If you don't, you are just plain stupid and a threat to others.

To all the medical people, especially those at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale: Thank you.

George Maroney

Carbondale

