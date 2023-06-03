My name is Amy Van Patten Ofenbeck and from 1992 to 1986 I was an anchor at WSIL. We moved in December of 1996 to Fort Myers, Florida for better jobs. In July of 1997 while at the gym I suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. I spent nine weeks in the hospital undergoing at the time two brain surgeries. WSIL ran a story and I received hundreds of cards from viewers who watched me on WSIL. It was so nice and really meant a lot. I have written a book about the eight brain and spinal surgeries I’ve had. It’s called Brain Matters a True Story of Survival and is available on Amazon for $10. I just wanna thank the people of SIL for remembering me and offering encouragement. It really still means a lot to me.