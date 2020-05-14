Voice of the Reader: Thank you
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Thank you

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), I’d like to thank all those who work in nursing facilities — doctors, nurses, food preparers, housekeepers, and others — for their unwavering dedication to compassionately caring for the vulnerable residents who are relying on them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These facilities have been on the front lines of the pandemic, and our hearts are with all of those who have been affected by this virus and their families.

We at CMS share the goal of keeping nursing facility residents safe and healthy. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are using CMS’s regulatory authority to facilitate residents’ care and ensure that long-term care facilities have the guidance they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The best thing nursing facilities can do to keep residents and themselves safe is to ensure they’re following effective infection-control practices. These are outlined in our guidance and include recommendations that employees wash their hands properly; separate ill residents from well residents; use personal protective equipment correctly; get screened for illness; and stay home if they’re sick.

By employing effective infection control and prevention, coordinating with local and state health authorities, and showing patience and kindness to others, we can beat the virus, reopen America, and keep our nursing home residents safe and healthy.

Seema Verma

Administrator

Centers for Medicare

and Medicaid Services

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Words of wisdom

Letter to the Editor: To everyone in the Class of 2020, I will echo Mr. Muir's final thoughts in his article: God bless you on your journey, you are the future and we're counting on you.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A tribute to Robert Harrell

Letter to the Editor: Bob served as a veteran, a tenured university professor, pubic official, as well as a loving father and husband. He was someone who I saw fight for equality and fairness in our community. May God bless Robert Harrell.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: The struggle

Letter to the Editor: Nursing homes aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of COVID-19 elder care. Due to the virus’s high elder mortality, more families than ever are struggling to care for their beloved elder around-the-clock at home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News