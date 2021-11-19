Voice of the Reader: Thanks again Les

To the Editor:

I am a Southern Illinoisan who recently retired from the National Park Service. When I lived in Southern Illinois I was an underground coal miner and United Mine Worker. Although I now reside in Tennessee I follow home news closely.

I am writing to commend the Outdoors writer Les Winkler on his recent article regarding the future of our beloved Shawnee Forest. Les makes a strong case for the National Park Service to shepherd our forest.

I am trying to work with the Forest service on restoration of our hardwoods but certainly admit it is frustrating and perhaps it is time to take a serious look at a new caretaker for our forest.

So thanks again Les for your courage and integrity in addressing tough issues concerning not only our forest but all of Southern Illinois outdoors.

I would remind readers that the great potential of our Forest and parks has never been realized. Visitors don't want to go to Parks where clear cutting and fossil fuel extraction is occurring.

It's time for the Forest service to manage the Forest for the people, not the logging and oil industry.

Thank you

Robert Hughes

Knoxbille, Tennessee

