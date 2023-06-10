Mike Reis was a great Saluki Sports supporter and enthusiast … not to mention the very best announcer ever. In fact, he has won several awards as being a Hall of Fame announcer. It’s just too bad that Saluki teams couldn’t provide Mike with more championship teams to cover. His enthusiasm, if it had been possible to transfer to the various teams be it football, baseball, basketball or whatever sport, there would have been even more great Saluki moments. We all have our memories and Mike is solidly a major part of those for me. Thanks, Mike, you’ve done wonderfully!