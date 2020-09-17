Voice of the Reader: Thanks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The COVID-19 pandemic had lots of food from all businesses and schools in the United States shut down. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue had a plan to help farmers sell their fresh produce. milk products and meat.

The program is called Farmers To Families Food Boxes, and it's a a $3 billion program that has fed 100 million American people in six months.

The next step happens at the St. Louis Area Foodbank, where five-star CEO Meredith Knopp and workers who load the food on trucks to deliver food to Least Of The Brethren Food Pantry in Pinckneyville.

Least Of The Brethren Food Pantry has received 14 full semitrailers from the St. Louis Area Foodbank in six months. The Least Of The Brethren Food Pantry has fed 2,300 families with 7,000 people in them. The food was worth $1.5 million.

Betty and I thank Jesus for President Trump, Secretary Perdue, the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Knopp. And thank you, Jesus, for the farmers.

George Culley

Pinckneyville

