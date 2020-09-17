 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Thanks
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: Thanks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The COVID-19 pandemic had lots of food from all businesses and schools in the United States shut down. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue had a plan to help farmers sell their fresh produce. milk products and meat.

The program is called Farmers To Families Food Boxes, and it's a a $3 billion program that has fed 100 million American people in six months.

The next step happens at the St. Louis Area Foodbank, where five-star CEO Meredith Knopp and workers who load the food on trucks to deliver food to Least Of The Brethren Food Pantry in Pinckneyville.

Least Of The Brethren Food Pantry has received 14 full semitrailers from the St. Louis Area Foodbank in six months. The Least Of The Brethren Food Pantry has fed 2,300 families with 7,000 people in them. The food was worth $1.5 million.

Betty and I thank Jesus for President Trump, Secretary Perdue, the St. Louis Area Foodbank and Knopp. And thank you, Jesus, for the farmers.

George Culley

Pinckneyville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A true threat

Letter to the Editor: These are just two examples that show Trump is making waves not offering lifesavers. Most drowning victims succumb because of their own panic.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Clear?

Letter to the Editor: The choice Nov. 3 couldn't be clearer. Vote Ray Lenzi for representative for Illinois' 12th Congressional District.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Accountable

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: As for the basis of Lenzi’s campaign, Mike Bost needs to be held accountable for abandoning 12th District voters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News