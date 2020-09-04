Voice of the Reader: The choice is clear

The truth is that Mike Bost voted for four emergency response bills that included funding for expanded testing and vaccine research, personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses, relief for struggling small businesses, and unemployment benefits for workers who were laid off during the economic shutdown.

In contrast, a quick review of Ray Lenzi's social media posts show that he made no mention at all of COVID-19 for almost two months, except to complain that the virus prevents him from taking a trip to Italy. My goodness. As Southern Illinois families faced fear and uncertainty and our small businesses were forced to close, Mr. Lenzi made no mention of the suffering other than to gripe about his travel plans.