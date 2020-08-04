Voice of the Reader: The fear of death?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I frequently hear the question: How can so many apparently intelligent and good people passionately support this president even when it's against their own best interests? It's puzzling and difficult to explain.

But it occurred to me that maybe they need some kind of protective father-like figure who takes away their fear of dying and losing the lifestyle they figure is theirs by some kind of divine right. I think this is a mostly unconscious fear that inclines them to pursue their own needs even at the expense of others. It further inclines them to join with other fearful and like-minded individuals to form tribal, almost religious, sects with whom they circle the wagons in defense. But in doing so they separate themselves from many others who may also have some fear of dying and losing their accustomed lifestyle.

The difference may be that these others are inclined to more or less accept that dying and change are part of living. This acceptance in turn leads them to greater freedom from fear. And they especially don't want to give away this freedom to live in subservience to somebody who can't really protect them from the facts of life no matter what he says or does. (Some traditions might even call such subservience idolatry or cultist behavior.)