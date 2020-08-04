Voice of the Reader: The fear of death?

To the Editor:
I frequently hear the question: How can so many apparently intelligent and good people passionately support this president even when it's against their own best interests? It's puzzling and difficult to explain.
But it occurred to me that maybe they need some kind of protective father-like figure who takes away their fear of dying and losing the lifestyle they figure is theirs by some kind of divine right. I think this is a mostly unconscious fear that inclines them to pursue their own needs even at the expense of others. It further inclines them to join with other fearful and like-minded individuals to form tribal, almost religious, sects with whom they circle the wagons in defense. But in doing so they separate themselves from many others who may also have some fear of dying and losing their accustomed lifestyle.
The difference may be that these others are inclined to more or less accept that dying and change are part of living. This acceptance in turn leads them to greater freedom from fear. And they especially don't want to give away this freedom to live in subservience to somebody who can't really protect them from the facts of life no matter what he says or does. (Some traditions might even call such subservience idolatry or cultist behavior.)
Some of us, I like to think the vast majority of us, just want to live in reality-grounded communities that care about ensuring the common good for all. However, it is clearer now more than ever that ensuring the common good involves discipline and making creative changes, not returning to some fantasy past or repeating old slogans.
To deny our fear of dying is folly, but to give away our power to another human being whom we believe can save us is greater folly. Why is this happening? I suspect that a deep-seated fear of death is at the bottom of the irrational and passionate behaviors we are witnessing. At least it may offer a partial explanation.
Hugh Muldoon
Carbondale
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!