Voice of the Reader: The FOID burden

To the Editor:

The Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) burden on Illinois firearm owners is a dinosaur that needs to be placed in the Illinois State Police Firearms Service Bureau's museum.

Illinois citizens should no longer have to attempt to obtain a relic that the bureau doesn't have the manpower to provide. Even if the ISP FSB could permit enough staff and computer technology to accommodate application requests for new cards and card renewals, the costs of state police personnel wages, medical and heath insurance, and pension would exceed any current and future financial income.

Save money! Shut down the FOID requirement in Illinois. The only four U.S. states requiring firearm owners identification permits are Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey. There is a reason that is the case and it should be apparent by now.

As legal U.S. citizens residing in this state, we should not have to pay to exercise the Second Amendment right provided by the United States Constitution. I believe that concealed carry and open carry is an insurance that makes people feel safe and helps others know that a person legally carrying a weapon is there to protect them and others who may be in need.

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

