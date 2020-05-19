Voice of the Reader: The future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the Editor:

Like many businesses across Illinois, we have been hit hard by COVID-19. As an electrical contractor, the pandemic has left us no choice but to lay off and furlough dozens of employees.

We’ve seen disruptions to our supply routes, concern for employee and customer safety, and a slowing demand, all of which make our future unclear. It’s a reminder that unplanned natural disasters not only impact property and life, but they have a devastating impact on business.

In March, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a forecast finding that 123 million Americans across 23 states, including Illinois, could be impacted by spring flooding. Sadly, this feels familiar. Every year Illinois faces floods that destroy businesses, public infrastructure, personal property, and lives.

It’s critical that we plan and invest in flood resilience. We know that urban, rural and coastal flooding is on the rise, so let’s be smart and take a common-sense approach to change the outcome.