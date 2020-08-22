 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: The good ones
Voice of the Reader: The good ones

To the Editor:

I want to thank Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes for taking quick action to clarify the vote-by-mail process.

The county website allows voters to request a mail-in ballot by clicking on the "voter lookup" button. That wasn't initially clear, but after I sent a note, she responded to me by email and changed the web page the next day!

Let's support our public servants and others leading us in these challenging times by being kind in our feedback and communication. The good ones will respond and do their best.

Deborah Browne

Carbondale

