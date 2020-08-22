Voice of the Reader: The good ones

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

I want to thank Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes for taking quick action to clarify the vote-by-mail process.

The county website allows voters to request a mail-in ballot by clicking on the "voter lookup" button. That wasn't initially clear, but after I sent a note, she responded to me by email and changed the web page the next day!

Let's support our public servants and others leading us in these challenging times by being kind in our feedback and communication. The good ones will respond and do their best.

Deborah Browne

Carbondale

