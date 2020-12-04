 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: The importance of the flu shot
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: The importance of the flu shot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Hospitals around Southern Illinois are reaching maximum capacity for COVID-19 patient beds, showing us firsthand what happens when we are unable to “flatten the curve” in a pandemic. As our hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, they will be unable to provide the care they typically would to those suffering from other illnesses.

Flu is one such illness. Flu season puts an annual strain on our hospital systems, and with the current pandemic, hospitals will be fighting a war on two fronts. There is simply not enough hospital room for COVID-19 and flu patients, which is why protecting yourself from the flu can do so much to help our hospitals at this time.

Both COVID-19 and seasonal flu affect the lungs, and both diseases use the same life-saving equipment if their symptoms become severe. By protecting yourself against the flu, you would be lowering your chances of getting sick and needing a bed in the hospital. This would help to lessen the burden of the flu on local hospitals, allowing them to have more beds for COVID-19 patients.

That is why it is very important to get a flu shot during this flu season where we have two lung diseases to worry about. Taking such simple steps can do so much good for one’s community.

Taryn Weatherly

Carbondale

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Suck it up

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Suck it up, this is also a war, follow the guidelines science has recommended. Hang in so fewer deaths will occur until that vaccine is ready. Many are helping, volunteering so victory will be ours again.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A look at the numbers

  • Updated

Letter to the editor: Sixty-eight percent of Williamson County voters, 73% of Franklin County voters and 56% of Jackson County voters voted against the amendment that would have raised taxes on only those who earn more than $250,000 per year.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Let's get our history correct

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I have heard news reporters stating this is "the closest presidential election in history." I believe these reporters are intelligent, well-educated individuals, but they are a little lacking in their knowledge of U.S. history.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News