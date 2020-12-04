Voice of the Reader: The importance of the flu shot

To the Editor:

Hospitals around Southern Illinois are reaching maximum capacity for COVID-19 patient beds, showing us firsthand what happens when we are unable to “flatten the curve” in a pandemic. As our hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, they will be unable to provide the care they typically would to those suffering from other illnesses.

Flu is one such illness. Flu season puts an annual strain on our hospital systems, and with the current pandemic, hospitals will be fighting a war on two fronts. There is simply not enough hospital room for COVID-19 and flu patients, which is why protecting yourself from the flu can do so much to help our hospitals at this time.

Both COVID-19 and seasonal flu affect the lungs, and both diseases use the same life-saving equipment if their symptoms become severe. By protecting yourself against the flu, you would be lowering your chances of getting sick and needing a bed in the hospital. This would help to lessen the burden of the flu on local hospitals, allowing them to have more beds for COVID-19 patients.

That is why it is very important to get a flu shot during this flu season where we have two lung diseases to worry about. Taking such simple steps can do so much good for one’s community.