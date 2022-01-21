Voice of the Reader: The little lies

To the Editor:

Many have said that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were a real threat to our democracy. I agree, but I believe there were many threats throughout our former president's tenure that presented a greater threat. From the beginning he used conservative Christians by advocating for issues he thought they would support. The apostle Paul listed in Galatians the fruits of the Spirit. They include love, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Also, we are to bear false witness. While I acknowledge that all of us fall short in these areas, they certainly do not describe our former president.

Prior to the election he often warned us about the danger of fraud in the coming election. Following his defeat, he stated the election was stolen from him even though there was no supporting evidence. Even Republican elected officials denied there was fraud. His words were termed the "big lie." His whole term was characterized by many "little lies." For example, when he stood on the church steps holding up a Bible even though his life does not demonstrate that he reads it or lives by it. These little lies are greater danger to our democracy.

I believe that Donald Trump knows that the "big lie" was indeed a lie and that many of his supporters know it as well. If so, they are seeking to make themselves great rather making our country great. A government based on lies is the greatest danger to our democracy!

R. Neil Claussen

Carbondale

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0