Voice of the Reader: The need continues
Voice of the Reader: The need continues

To the Editor:

As we adapt to a world with COVID-19, we have found new meaning in Donate Life Month. Every April, organ procurement organizations across the country take the time to celebrate the heroes and families who gave the gift of life. Today, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. For the sickest patients, this is a matter of life and death.

This need continues, even in the face of COVID-19. We are inspired by healthcare workers throughout Missouri, Southern Illinois, and northeast Arkansas. We are humbled by their commitment to excellence during these unprecedented times, and we are especially grateful for their support of organ and tissue donation.

Since March 1, 2020, more than 25 organ donors have saved the lives of 65 individuals in our region. Nearly 300 tissue donors have impacted thousands of lives through the donation of skin, bone, tendons, ligaments, and heart valves. Their families can take pride in knowing that their loved one’s heroic legacy will live on — in the recipients they saved, and in the recipient families who are forever grateful for these gifts.

Through the generosity of donors and donor families and in collaboration with nurses and doctors throughout the region, together, we have the power save lives in these trying times.

Diane Brockmeier

President and CEO,

Mid-America Transplant

