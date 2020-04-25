Voice of the Reader: The need continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

As we adapt to a world with COVID-19, we have found new meaning in Donate Life Month. Every April, organ procurement organizations across the country take the time to celebrate the heroes and families who gave the gift of life. Today, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. For the sickest patients, this is a matter of life and death.

This need continues, even in the face of COVID-19. We are inspired by healthcare workers throughout Missouri, Southern Illinois, and northeast Arkansas. We are humbled by their commitment to excellence during these unprecedented times, and we are especially grateful for their support of organ and tissue donation.

Since March 1, 2020, more than 25 organ donors have saved the lives of 65 individuals in our region. Nearly 300 tissue donors have impacted thousands of lives through the donation of skin, bone, tendons, ligaments, and heart valves. Their families can take pride in knowing that their loved one’s heroic legacy will live on — in the recipients they saved, and in the recipient families who are forever grateful for these gifts.