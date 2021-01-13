 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: The only solution
Voice of the Reader: The only solution

To the Editor:

Much debate has encircled Washington over whether to impeach President Trump. Impeachment and conviction would permanently remove Trump from the political scene.

Trump could still foment and incite whatever remaining supporters he has, but then no one would be terrified, as is currently the case, to confront, try and prosecute him. If an impeached and convicted Trump were to continue to incite violence, he would be eligible to be fitted for an orange jumpsuit and placed in the slammer, just like any ordinary citizen.

Impeachment and conviction may seem like harsh medicine, but it is necessary. If Donald Trump just runs out the clock and leaves on Inauguration Day, will that be the last we hear from him? Hardly — he’ll shift his chaos machine into high gear. No, the only solution is for Trump to be permanently severed from the office he has so disgraced and be prevented from a future return to government in any way, shape or form.

Such finality reminds me of a story that Winston Churchill spun about a man that received a cable informing him that his mother-in-law (who he obviously despised) had died, and was requesting instructions as to how to proceed. The man’s reply was short and sweet: “Embalm, cremate, and bury at sea. Take no chances.”

If Trump is removed from the presidency by impeachment and conviction, we will eliminate the chance that he can repeat his performance of last week, at least as someone disguised as a government official.

Michael Madigan

Murphysboro

