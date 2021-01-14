Voice of the Reader: The people's house?

To the Editor:

Vice President Pence:

I heard your speech on TV. I quote you: “Violence never wins, freedom wins, and this is the people’s house.” I believe you were referring to the breach of the Capitol.

Violence wins freedom. Our country is based on violence, deceit and broken treaties with the American Indians, which gained vast areas of land.

Let me state a few events of violence that gained freedom or gained land for the USA: Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Indian Wars, Civil War, Alamo and World War II. If not for World War II violence, sir, you might very well be speaking German or Japanese now.

How deceitful is it to say, “this is the people's house?” The House is a continuous battleground between the Republicans and the Democrats for total control of the USA. Each party wants total control of the presidential office, plus the House and the Senate. Neither party is concerned about the people.

If the House is of the people then why is our country so deeply in debt, has high unemployment, homeless, lack of medical treatment for everyone and the elderly having to choose between buying medicine or food? We the people do not want this.