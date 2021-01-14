 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: The people's house?
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: The people's house?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Vice President Pence:

I heard your speech on TV. I quote you: “Violence never wins, freedom wins, and this is the people’s house.” I believe you were referring to the breach of the Capitol.

Violence wins freedom. Our country is based on violence, deceit and broken treaties with the American Indians, which gained vast areas of land.

Let me state a few events of violence that gained freedom or gained land for the USA: Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Indian Wars, Civil War, Alamo and World War II. If not for World War II violence, sir, you might very well be speaking German or Japanese now.

How deceitful is it to say, “this is the people's house?” The House is a continuous battleground between the Republicans and the Democrats for total control of the USA. Each party wants total control of the presidential office, plus the House and the Senate. Neither party is concerned about the people.

If the House is of the people then why is our country so deeply in debt, has high unemployment, homeless, lack of medical treatment for everyone and the elderly having to choose between buying medicine or food? We the people do not want this.

You, the elected official, should be working for the people’s house not for your political party.

Shame on every one of you!

Tom Betts

Anna

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A failure of leadership

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Rep. Bost’s condemnation of the in-house insurgency that took place on the grounds of the Capitol on Jan. 6 comes too late to absolve him of complicity in this seditious action.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Hypocritical

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: I find it completely hypocritical that Rep. Bost would condemn as un-American the actions of a mob seeking to overthrow the results of a free and fair election in order to keep President Trump in power.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: How sad for our country

Letter to the Editor: After almost 400,000 of our citizens have died due to the coronavirus and our economy is tanking, all Bost and Trump can think about or do is focus on an election that Trump lost by more than 7 million votes.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: What more will it take?

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Is the U.S. going to wait any longer to remove Donald Trump from office? Are the actions of last Wednesday insufficient to show that he is incapable of holding the powerful office of president? If so, what more will it take?

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A disgrace

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost doesn't get to say the violence is "unacceptable and un-American" after spending the last two months supporting the president's lies about the legitimacy of the election that stoked the mob.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Tainted

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: We must never ever forget those who courageously stood with democracy in this dark hour and those who disgracefully stood against it.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Abolish the Electoral College

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Taking the state electors and Congress out of the process will insure its the people's majority, not politicians who determine election outcomes. Having politicians involved is like putting a fox in the hen house.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News