Voice of the Reader: The poor get poorer
To the Editor:

Seven score and 17 years ago, Abraham Lincoln said, "government of the people, by the people, and for the people."

Unfortunately, today we have, "government of the good ole boys, by the ole boys, and for the good ole boys." And we have the number one good ole boy as president of the United States. They even appointed a good ole boy to the Supreme Court, someone who believes that falling down drunk is a legitimate excuse for disrespecting women.

I do feel sorry for women and minorities, but until they stand up straight, grow a backbone, and get out to VOTE, they will continue to get what they got. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

Tom Weatherford

Marion

