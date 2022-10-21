Voice of the Reader: The question remains unanswered

To the Editor:

This July, St. Louis saw more rain in one day than any other in its history, causing widespread damage, two deaths and disrupted mail service. The U.S. Post Offices “Residential Service Disruption” site increasingly reports severe weather events significantly disrupting mail services.

And here comes Rep. Mike Bost, and two other Republicans, with a lawsuit. They want no vote counting after election day. Illinois law allows legally cast mail in votes to be counted within the two weeks after election day. Bost, according to staff, wants to keep, “Election Day, Election Day.” Simple? Simpleton? Or Stunt.

Opponents say the suit, “limits access to the franchise for those who vote by mail and are dependent upon U.S. Postal Service practices, such that lawful voters who have done everything right may have their ballot rejected due to mail delivery delays entirely outside of their control” (Source Opposition Case Filling online). Increases in extreme weather, COVID, post office defunding, foreign service employment — all make restricting vote counting to election day a form of voter suppression.

How does Bost puts these issues in the context of his suit. He makes no mention of it in the “Bost Bulletin.” Staff had no information on the suit because they work on the “organization side,” the suit is on the “political side.” The “political” side said they would get back to me. I asked them specifically to ask Mr. Bost to write an Op-ed, addressing opponents’ questions, for our newspaper? That question, and others, remain unanswered.

Mary O'Hara

Carbondale