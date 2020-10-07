Voice of the Reader: The rich can afford it

To the Editor:

World War II ended and 1945 began the Golden Age for workers. Anna had jobs at the state hospital, Bunny Bread, the Shoe Factory, Wonder Bread, three vehicle dealerships, dozens of businesses up and down three streets. Unions built a financially secure middle class. What happened?

Millions can no longer support a family on one pay check. (According to a Nicholas Kristof column in the New York Times) Muhammad Abu Seyeed makes $22 an hour, gets six weeks paid vacation, has life and health insurance, paid maternity leave, a pension and works at McDonald's in Denmark. The difference between us and him is income taxes.

In our Golden Age, millionaires were heavily taxed. That's where the money came from to build a well-paid middle class. As we have gone from millionaires to billionaires, their taxes have gone down, and employees' salaries have gone down. Who recently got big tax cuts? Who just got the most bail out money? The rich. They didn't loose their health care, their savings, their homes, like 40 million Americans.

Today, 607 billionaires have some 80% of the nation's wealth, and some pay little or no taxes. Want to live like Mohammad? Change the Illinois income tax system, vote YES for the Fair Tax. The rich can afford it.