Voice of the Reader: The struggle
0 comments
editor's pick

Voice of the Reader: The struggle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Nursing homes aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of COVID-19 elder care. Due to the virus’s high elder mortality, more families than ever are struggling to care for their beloved elder around-the-clock at home.

Until you’ve been through this, however, you have no idea just how little help is provided by Medicare home health — and how much medical care you may be expected to provide, yourself.

Imagine performing the multiple sterile steps required for an IV-infusion in the middle of the night — with the wrong kind of IV pump failing to deliver the full dose of life-saving antibiotics.

Can you imagine, as an adult daughter or son, being expected to insert a urinary catheter multiple times a day into your opposite-sex parent? That’s where I drew the line. I thought it traumatic enough, already, for Dad to have me handling his frequent urination with an external catheter.

Not every eldercare scenario involves a dangerous, hospital-acquired urinary infection like my father's did. But you better believe that the strain of caregiving through one life-and-death crisis after another absolutely breaks you down.

That’s when an untrustworthy individual you must count on — in place of comprehensive, affordable home health — closes in for the kill. How many brave and loving family caregivers will struggle through this corona virus emergency in desperation and alone, only to see their elder fall victim to emotional, financial, or physical abuse?

Sandra Baksys

Springfield

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Essential

Letter to the Editor: Though “Keep It In the Ground” groups no doubt object, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place executive order designates the oil and natural gas industry as essential for good reason.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Let's change things

Letter to the Editor: Today the pandemic we face is scary, but if we look at the economic calamity we are facing, we might decide this is an opportunity we should take to change our system.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: More precautions

Letter to the Editor: For us, it's not possible to stand six feet away from your customer for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. So we must go to extra lengths to ensure the safety of our clients and ourselves.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News