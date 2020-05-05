Voice of the Reader: The struggle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Nursing homes aren’t the only ones feeling the strain of COVID-19 elder care. Due to the virus’s high elder mortality, more families than ever are struggling to care for their beloved elder around-the-clock at home.

Until you’ve been through this, however, you have no idea just how little help is provided by Medicare home health — and how much medical care you may be expected to provide, yourself.

Imagine performing the multiple sterile steps required for an IV-infusion in the middle of the night — with the wrong kind of IV pump failing to deliver the full dose of life-saving antibiotics.

Can you imagine, as an adult daughter or son, being expected to insert a urinary catheter multiple times a day into your opposite-sex parent? That’s where I drew the line. I thought it traumatic enough, already, for Dad to have me handling his frequent urination with an external catheter.

Not every eldercare scenario involves a dangerous, hospital-acquired urinary infection like my father's did. But you better believe that the strain of caregiving through one life-and-death crisis after another absolutely breaks you down.