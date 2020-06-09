Voice of the Reader: The true enemy
Voice of the Reader: The true enemy

To the Editor:

The protests of the past few weeks bring to light an issue that is all too common, but is frequently ignored. Unfortunately, our country has often dealt with racism by erring on the side of prejudice and brutality.

Having lived as part of a white minority in a predominately black community, I was on the receiving end of slurs and violent threats. I gained an important awareness that this is how those who are in the minority live every day. There is a definite power dynamic associated with majorities and minorities, often based on race. I believe both sides are in error in this regard.

Often those in the majority use their position to intimidate, harass and suppress those in the minority. Likewise, those in the minority often use their position to exploit victimization and antagonize those in the majority. This results in two factions, with distinct lines drawn. Currently, this is being visualized as protesters and police line up facing each other throughout our nation.

I am not advocating for anarchy, nor am I demonizing the police. I am, however, asserting the true enemy is the societal divides we are all guilty of maintaining. Whether we are separated based on race, economic status, or geographical placement, the fact remains we are all different.

We must embrace our differences and celebrate the attributes that makes us unique. Rather than condemning those who are different than us, we must all strive to recognize the value those differences provide.

Marshall Girtman

Marion

