Voice of the Reader: The true enemy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

The protests of the past few weeks bring to light an issue that is all too common, but is frequently ignored. Unfortunately, our country has often dealt with racism by erring on the side of prejudice and brutality.

Having lived as part of a white minority in a predominately black community, I was on the receiving end of slurs and violent threats. I gained an important awareness that this is how those who are in the minority live every day. There is a definite power dynamic associated with majorities and minorities, often based on race. I believe both sides are in error in this regard.

Often those in the majority use their position to intimidate, harass and suppress those in the minority. Likewise, those in the minority often use their position to exploit victimization and antagonize those in the majority. This results in two factions, with distinct lines drawn. Currently, this is being visualized as protesters and police line up facing each other throughout our nation.

I am not advocating for anarchy, nor am I demonizing the police. I am, however, asserting the true enemy is the societal divides we are all guilty of maintaining. Whether we are separated based on race, economic status, or geographical placement, the fact remains we are all different.