Voice of the Reader: The truth will keep us free

To the Editor:

In responding to Mr. Hennessey’s Dec. 26-27 editorial titled “A Dark Negative Message,” who says he has never heard a message so filled with such dark and negative speaking points, I can understand why he seems upset, and possibly even confused.

After he has listened to Donald Trump and most likely watched Fox News for the past four years, President-elect Joe Biden’s speech contained something very unfamiliar. That something is called the truth.

Example: If President Trump had told the public what he knew about the coronavirus last February, he could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Make no mistake, Donald Trump did not choose to downplay the seriousness to keep the country from panicking, as he said. He chose that path because of his ineptness, failed leadership, also because the truth did not serve him personally, specifically his reelection plan, and he just didn’t care.

The saying is, "the truth shall set you free," but in the case of wannabe dictator Donald Trump, the truth shall keep us free and save our democracy.