To the Editor:

Bost, frightened of his own constituents, leaves a glaring opening for Bailey to exploit.

I do not care for either Darren Bailey or Mike Bost. I think Bost is an empty suit who does whatever Trump and the RNC tell him to say/vote, and I think Bailey simply wants that job for himself, no real difference.

However, one opening that Bailey might exploit to win the 12 District is to actually meet people, something that Mike Bost is afraid to do and actively avoid.

Take the recent Illinois State Fair as one example: Bailey was out among the people shaking hands while Bost was at a private fundraiser in the Metro East.

Bost is already disliked for this fact alone, among others, if Bailey were smart (which, unfortunately he is not) he would jump all over Bost about this.

It doesn't really matter anyway, as both candidates are pretty much mirror images of each other. No matter who wins, everyone in the 12th District loses. But hey, at least we might have some entertainment along the way, eh?

William Colquhoun

Murphysboro