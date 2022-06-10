Voice of the Reader: There are no small elections

I voted recently. The ballot for our precinct was not very complicated, there weren't any big choices for me to make. It really wasn't worth my time, but I have tried to vote whenever I have the opportunity, because the numbers for primaries are traditionally low, as are off year elections such as mayoral elections. I vote, but I really don't take some elections seriously. However, I learned that some people take all elections seriously. While I was waiting my turn at the clerks desk, there was one couple ahead of me. A man and a woman were talking quietly between themselves while waiting for the clerk to process their applications. The clerk came to the counter with their applications to sign, which they did. The clerk then gave each of them a ballot. The couple stepped away from the counter and before they entered the voting booth the gentleman took his ballot and showed it to the woman and began to reference something on the ballot. The clerk said, "Excuse me sir. There is no electioneering allowed." Without another word they entered separate booths and I proceeded to get my ballot and vote. So, what did I learn? There are no small elections, the people who are charged with keeping our votes secure are paying attention and doing their jobs. Democracy is something everyone has to participate in, "one person one vote," do your civic duty and vote!