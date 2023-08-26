The supposed reason I cannot feel the movement of the earth is because I am traveling with it at the same speed, just as when I am walking on an air plane traveling at a constant speed and altitude, or when I am in a car moving at a constant speed on a smooth surface. But that cannot be the reason, for, if I were able to somehow walk or stand on top of that same plane or car, or when I am on a motorcycle, bicycle, three or four wheeler, dune buggy, etc. traveling at the same speed and altitude as it along a smooth surface, I do feel the fact that I am moving. The reason I don't when on a plane or in a car is because the plane or car makes an artificial container around me, in addition to the natural container of the atmosphere, thereby blunting the impetus of my motion with it. So what is the real reason I don't feel the movement of the earth? And how would I experience movement in open vehicles differently on a stationary earth than on one that moves? This is a very simple question and I imagine must have a very simple and straightforward answer. I just can't find it.