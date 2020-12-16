Voice of the Reader: There should be consequences

To the Editor:

As a native of Southern Illinois, and someone who has lived here most of my life, I am ashamed, embarrassed, and outraged at U.S. Rep. Mike Bost for joining onto the lawsuit of the legally tainted attorney general of Texas Paxton.

No one in their reasonable mind could interpret the Constitution to authorize one state to have the authority to invalidate the votes that another state had deemed legal and certified. It's about as un-American and undemocratic as one can get. Yet, that is what Bost was advocating, with no evidence.

Because the Republicans have stretched the law and used every lever of power possible to force minority rule on the nation, I think it is time the Democratic Party does the same. There needs to be consequences. Sedition is a felony.

Mark Donham

Brookport

