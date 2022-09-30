Voice of the Reader: There's one silver lining

To the Editor:

As an ardent republican, I have found the incessant coverage of the Queen’s funeral grating on the nerves. I will say this much about her though; in the movie “The Queen” there is a scene in which the Queen’s landrover breaks down while she is out driving alone through the Scottish moors. She calmly opens the hood, fixes the engine and drives on. I thought this rather fanciful, until I read that during her service in World War II, young Princess Elizabeth had indeed fixed military vehicles.

On the other hand, I suspect that if it were Donald Trump’s car that broke down, he would be as helpless as a newborn babe. What brought this to my mind was Mr. Trump’s revelation that he could declassify documents merely by thinking it so. Comedians and commentators are having a field day with the egregious example of magical thinking, but it should come as no surprise.

From the moment of his birth, Mr. Trump was raised in a bubble of privilege in which everything was done for him. I would venture that he has never washed a dish, mopped a floor, driven a nail, changed a diaper, or turned a spade full of dirt, except to break ground on a luxury condominium. I imagine he has never changed a lightbulb, mowed a lawn, painted a wall or operated any heavy machinery larger than a golf cart. Even his book, “The Art of the Deal” was written by someone else. Why shouldn’t he believe that any time he wants something, a genie will appear to grant his wish.

The one silver lining to Mr. Trump’s lack of ability is that had he not been so incompetent, we would surely all be in much worse shape than we are now.

Gary K. Shepherd

Carbondale