In light of the many recent social media posts and news articles which are attacking minor party candidates as "spoilers," it should be noted that the Democratic and Republican Party Establishments have had decades to democratically resolve the real or imagined phenomenon of vote splitting. One such resolution is Ranked Choice Voting. That only two states, Alaska and Maine, have implemented Ranked Choice Voting for their general elections may lead one to question why, if vote splitting is such a problem for the two ruling parties, haven't they passed Ranked Choice Voting nationwide yet?

To this writer, it would seem as though the two ruling party Establishments prefer the flaws of the current electoral system. Democratic and Republican politicians and their supporters have proven quite adept at weaponizing the real or perceived vote splitting phenomenon against minor party and Independent candidates, shaming and scaring their prospective voters into voting to re-elect the two ruling parties, despite repeated majorities of people professing a desire to see more than two parties represented in government as per Gallup polls on the issue. The harm that such a repressive perversion of democracy poses to the civic health of this country and the rights and well-being of its people is immense. Politicians act as though they are insulated from true accountability, and apathy and a perceived lack of political agency consumes the general public.