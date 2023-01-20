 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Voice of the Reader: They grumble under their breath

  • Updated
  • 0

To the Editor:

According to the Southern Illinoian newspaper, a growing number of sheriffs in Illinois say they will not enforce Illinois’ brand new semi-automatic weapons ban. They grumble under their breath that the law is unconstitutional.

What folks have to realize is that sheriffs don’t get their law opinions from lawbooks, just more from their love of guns.

Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to enact such a ban. Unfortunately for our modern posse leaders, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2015 that an assault weapon ban was not unconstitutional and did not offend the 2nd Amendment.

When law enforcement becomes the leading edge of law breaking, you know the nation is in trouble.

Kimball Shinkoskey

People are also reading…

Woods Cross, Utah

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News