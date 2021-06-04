Voice of the Reader: They're killing our buffalo

Buffalo! That is the equivalent of the masks and closing the U.S. businesses, and outsourcing the jobs and factories to China and other countries. In 1876, the U.S. government and cavalry quit killing native American Indians, and burning their villages in their quest to subjugate the Native American Indians, and to render them helpless to stand up to the U.S. government, and to prevent the U.S. from taking their land. They, just, instead, killed off the Buffalo, their food supply.