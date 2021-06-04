 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: They're killing our buffalo
To the Editor:

Buffalo! That is the equivalent of the masks and closing the U.S. businesses, and outsourcing the jobs and factories to China and other countries. In 1876, the U.S. government and cavalry quit killing native American Indians, and burning their villages in their quest to subjugate the Native American Indians, and to render them helpless to stand up to the U.S. government, and to prevent the U.S. from taking their land. They, just, instead, killed off the Buffalo, their food supply.

Judy Cunningham

Carbondale

