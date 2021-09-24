Voice of the Reader: This is U.S. Rail Safety Week

To the Editor:

This week marks U.S. Rail Safety Week a national event raising awareness about safety near railroad tracks. It’s led by Operation Lifesaver, Inc. in partnership with railroads, U.S. DOT, state and local law enforcement and safety organizations.

Sadly, a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours in the United States. 95% of all rail-related deaths involve drivers going through a crossing or a person on the tracks. Illinois was third in the nation in 2020 for trespassing casualties. Last year there were over 1,900 collisions and 198 fatalities nationwide.

Collisions are down 84% since 1972 when OLI began its work. Freight railroads are collaborating with local authorities across Illinois to improve grade crossings, and advocate at the federal level for dedicated funding through the Section 130 program to eliminate hazards at crossings.

Here are some safety tips: 1. Cross tracks only at designated crossings – do not trespass on the tracks; 2. Never try to beat a train—any approaching train is always closer and moving faster than you think; 3. Always expect a train—freight trains don't travel at fixed times and passenger schedules change; 4. Look and listen for trains as you approach a crossing—obey all signs, warning lights and gates; and 5. Trains cannot stop quickly—it can take a mile or more to stop a train.

Emily Traiforos

Washington, D.C.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0