Voice of the Reader: Those who sacrifice

To the Editor:
I’ve delayed writing this letter since the Atlantic news story broke so it can be written with a cooler temperament. Once the story was confirmed concerning the repulsive remarks of our president about our fallen war veterans, along with past statement about our POWs and wounded, I felt enraged, which then turned to tears.
This is the same man who spoke hateful insults to our Gold Star families. Those insults touched families across our nation that have loved ones in combat zones that live with the daily fear of having a knock on the door where servicemen may await to give notice of a family member. What could possibly cause the commander in chief to express such degrading remarks? I’ve come to the conclusion it’s the value that he places on certain lives and class levels. It’s no secret that historically our servicemen and women come from lower to middle class families.
Fifty-two years ago in Vietnam, I was a Marine rifle platoon sergeant, who soon became the rifle platoon commander after our lieutenant was killed in action. It’s important to know a few things about our platoon. We were white, Black, Hispanic and Native Americans. Our unit was involved in many combat operations and sadly, a number of these Marines’ names can be found on the Vietnam Wall. My veteran’s story is like many of the veterans that came before me, as well as those that have come after me. We were all American, not of great wealth or social standing, but I wouldn’t have wanted to be in combat with anyone else.
Men and women that do go to war are willing to sacrifice everything. So, when the president makes remarks of those that lie in a military cemetery are losers and tortured POWs are not heroes, that is truly sickening. How can a president be so dishonorable to degrade a Gold Star family, call veterans suckers and wounded veterans should not participate in parades because “people would not want to see that?” This man is unfit to be a leader of our troops and certainly unworthy of walking amidst the fallen
John R. Turner
Carbondale
