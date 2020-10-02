Voice of the Reader: Those who sacrifice

To the Editor:

I’ve delayed writing this letter since the Atlantic news story broke so it can be written with a cooler temperament. Once the story was confirmed concerning the repulsive remarks of our president about our fallen war veterans, along with past statement about our POWs and wounded, I felt enraged, which then turned to tears.

This is the same man who spoke hateful insults to our Gold Star families. Those insults touched families across our nation that have loved ones in combat zones that live with the daily fear of having a knock on the door where servicemen may await to give notice of a family member. What could possibly cause the commander in chief to express such degrading remarks? I’ve come to the conclusion it’s the value that he places on certain lives and class levels. It’s no secret that historically our servicemen and women come from lower to middle class families.