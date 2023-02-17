To the Editor:

With the smoke barely cleared from the Walnut Street Baptist Church fire, we face an empty corner on Route #13. The property belongs to the city, whose plans to demolish the structure were just beaten by the fire, clear evidence the old building, empty for years, was an eyesore and a hazard the city wishes to sell.

May I suggest an alternative: A town fountain?

More precisely, a peace fountain in the shape of a boat rowed by historical figures Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Nelson Mandela, each to an oar. The boat would be the centerpiece with water flowing beneath. Perhaps a dove on the prow as a finishing touch?

I believe there's room for a small park, with a few trees and benches. A peace haven risen from the ashes of a holy place. What better?

Steve Falcone

Carbondale