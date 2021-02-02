 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Trump disqualified
To the Editor:

I have just read Roger Eddy's hodgepodge of thoughts about the impeachment of the former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump. It is so obfuscating as to render the reader to smack his head, and say, "What?" (Editor's note: Roger Eddy's column titled 'We must follow our Great Charter' was published in the Jan. 29 edition of The Southern.)

First, the Magna Carta of 1215 was a charter to hold the King John accountable for actions the assembled Barons desired. It is never referenced by James Madison in his authoritative "Notes on the Debates of the Federal Convention of 1787." Why start there?

Eddy then proceeds with quotations from the Constitution, which include so much verbiage, I was left wondering what was his point? Then, a few moments later, the alert reader realizes Eddy is doing nothing but banging his drum for his book on the impeachment of Rod Blagojevich from proceedings of the State of Illinois Constitution. And this takes up over one third of his column.

The subject, Mr. Eddy, is the heinous actions of the active president of the United States, just hours before the inauguration of the truly elected next president of the Untied States, Joseph R. Biden. It is a little unsavory and entirely irrelevant for the gentleman to hawk his book. But, the careful reader does note the key to convicting Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors. His attempting a coup d'état, a treasonable action to take over the American government, as a traitor. His conviction will disqualify him from any future holding of office. Cf. Article 2, section 3, clause 7.

Dale Coleman

Carbondale

