Voice of the Reader: Trump gamed the system

To the Editor:
President Donald Trump has spent years denigrating immigrants in our country. He has called them “sponges” who live off Americans who pay taxes for our infrastructure, social services, schools, health care, military, parks, and all else we need and enjoy.
But now we have learned that it is Trump himself who is the sponge. He has paid nothing in federal taxes for many years. He has made fools of those who think he is a billionaire and a genius. He pays no taxes because of his business losses: decades of losses, well-documented now through investigative journalists’ access to several thousand pages of his tax returns.
Trump has gamed the system in ways that those who don’t own shaky real estate and golf courses cannot. It is pretty simple. If your properties lose money consistently, those losses can cancel any income.
In reality, immigrants (both legal and undocumented) pay billions in federal taxes through wages for their honest, appreciated labor and their contributions to the betterment of our American society. What can we say about Donald Trump? Insiders report that he sees his presidency as a way to further his brand and his real estate holdings. He is in perilous financial straits right now, with huge personal loans coming due in just three years. He has filed for bankruptcy four times in the past and has stiffed numerous firms and contractors in the process.
How can anyone celebrate this sort of behavior? How can anyone vote for this man again?
Laraine Wright
Carbondale
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!