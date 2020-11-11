Voice of the Reader: Trump got a couple things right

To the Editor:

While it is good news that the American people and the Electoral College have chosen Biden over Trump, it should be acknowledged that Trump got a couple of things right.

The news media is screwed up. This is not a conspiracy and Trump's attempts to demonize reporters was indeed dangerous. But, our news reporting is shallow and sensationalist. Trump offered no solutions and he knew better than most how to play off the media's weaknesses. We need to have a conversation about what we need from news media in a 21st century democracy. This is not primarily about the internet or social media. Younger people rely on these more and yet it was not they who were taken in by Trump. It was the mainstream news media that left many Americans easy prey for the hate mongers.